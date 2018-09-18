Jets' Neal Sterling: Held out of Monday practice
Sterling (concussion) did not practice Monday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
Sterling's veteran presence was severely missed as the Jets fell to the Dolphins on Sunday. With a short week on the horizon, it seems unlikely Sterling will be ready before the Jets take on the Browns this Thursday. If the course stays the same, it appears Eric Tomlinson and rookie Chris Herndon will split time at tight end.
