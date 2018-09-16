Jets' Neal Sterling: Leaves game for concussion eval
Sterling left Sunday's contest with a head injury, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
Given the nature of head injuries, it's tough to predict when Sterling will be able to return to action. Sterling will have to clear through the league's concussion protocol before he can take back to the field. In the meantime, rookie Chris Herndon and veteran Eric Tomlinson figure to split snaps left during Sterling's absence.
