Sterling (concussion) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

Sterling sustained the concussion against the Dolphins in Week 2 and has yet to return to game action. The 30-year-old remains in the concussion protocol despite his limited practice participation and will look to increase his involvement over the next few days ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts.

