Jets' Neal Sterling: Misses another practice
Sterling (concussion) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
Sterling was diagnosed with the concussion after exiting early in the Week 8 loss to the Bears and previously missed three games with a concussion earlier this season. It's unclear where Sterling stands in his recovery from the latest head injury, but with back-to-back absences from practice to begin the week, it's unlikely he'll be available for Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 things to know
The fallout from the trade deadline headlines this week's things to know.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...