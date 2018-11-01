Sterling (concussion) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

Sterling was diagnosed with the concussion after exiting early in the Week 8 loss to the Bears and previously missed three games with a concussion earlier this season. It's unclear where Sterling stands in his recovery from the latest head injury, but with back-to-back absences from practice to begin the week, it's unlikely he'll be available for Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins.

