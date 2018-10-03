Jets' Neal Sterling: Non-contact participant Wednesday
Sterling (concussion) returned to practice Wednesday sporting a red no-contact jersey, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Sterling has missed each of the last two games after suffering a concussion in Week 2 against the Dolphins, but his limited participation Wednesday is a significant step forward. His status on Friday's injury report should give a better indication of where his status stands for Week 5 against the Broncos.
