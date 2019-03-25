Jets' Neal Sterling: Re-signs with Jets
Sterling re-signed with the Jets on Monday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Sterling has spent the last two seasons with the Jets, except for one week in Kansas City, and appeared in 16 games (five starts) with 12 receptions for 129 yards during that time. The fifth-year pro projects to serve a depth role behind No. 1 tight end Chris Herndon if he's able to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.
