Jets' Neal Sterling: Re-signs with Jets
Sterling signed with the Jets on Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
This move comes almost three weeks after Sterling was waived by the Jets. He had just one reception for eight yards in three games for the Jets previously this season, and he'll likely head back into a reserve role.
