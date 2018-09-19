Jets' Neal Sterling: Ruled out for Thursday's game
Sterling (concussion) won't play in Thursday's game against the Browns, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Sterling suffered a concussion during Sunday's loss to Miami and has yet to clear the league's concussion protocol. Eric Tomlinson and rookie Chris Herndon are both expected to see an increase in snaps in replace of Sterling.
