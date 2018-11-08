Coach Todd Bowles said Sterling (concussion) wouldn't be available for Sunday's game against the Bills, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Sterling is dealing with his second concussion of the season and hasn't logged any practice activity since sustaining the head injury Oct. 28 against the Lions. If the tight end fails to make any meaningful progress in his recovery over the next week or so, it's possible that he could be moved to injured reserve for the rest of the season.