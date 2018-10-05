Sterling (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

After failing to participate in either of the Jets' first two practices of the week, Sterling advanced to limited participation Friday, a sign that he's making progress through the NFL's concussion protocol. However, the Jets apparently didn't anticipate that Sterling would receive full clearance of the five-step protocol by Sunday, so he'll be in street clothes for the third straight contest. The Jets will divvy up the reps at tight end between Chris Herndon, Jordan Leggett and Eric Tomlinson, with Herndon profiling as the top pass-catching threat of that trio.