Jets' Neal Sterling: Ruled out Week 9
Sterling (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Sterling appears to be in the early stages of the concussion protocol as he was a non-participant at practice this week after suffering the concussion last Sunday. The 30-year-old missed three games earlier this season with a concussion it wouldn't be surprising for him to miss multiple games this time around.
