Sterling was targeted twice in Friday's 22-16 preseason loss to the Giants, coming away with one catch for 13 yards.

Sterling has thrown his hat in the ring for the starting tight end position in New York, though the 2015 seventh-rounder's 18 career catches up to this point don't inspire much confidence. He played eight snaps on offense and 15 more on special teams in this one.

