Jets' Neal Sterling: Should have enhanced role Week 7
Sterling is expected to see increased involvement in the Jets' game plan Sunday against the Vikings with Quincy Enunwa (ankle) ruled out and Terrelle Pryor (groin) listed as doubtful, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Though Sterling is listed as a tight end, he has occasionally filled a hybrid role in the past for the Jets, as he's capable of lining up out wide to compensate for the projected absences of two of the team's top four receivers. While most of the combined 10.6 targets per game that have gone to Enunwa and Pryor this season are most likely to fall to Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse, Sterling should earn a small piece of that pie as well. An extra target or two might not be enough for Sterling to be a usable fantasy option, however, as the 30-year-old hasn't proven to be an adept pass catcher during his two years with the Jets. Over his 14 career games with New York, Sterling has hauled in 11 of 16 targets for 122 yards and no touchdowns.
