Jets' Neal Sterling: Signs tender to stick with New York
Sterling inked his restricted free-agent tender with the Jets on Monday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.
Sterling will have to put on a strong showing if he hopes to hang around past the preseason. Despite the somewhat long odds to survive final roster cuts, the Jets' relative inexperience and depth at tight end bodes well for Sterling's chances.
More News
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...