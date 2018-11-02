Sterling (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Sterling appears to be stuck in the early stages of the five-step concussion protocol, as he was a non-participant at practice throughout the week after suffering the head injury in last Sunday's loss to the Bears. The 30-year-old missed three games earlier this season with a concussion, so it wouldn't be surprising for him to miss multiple games this time around either.

