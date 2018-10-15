Sterling caught both of his targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 42-34 win over Indianapolis.

Sterling was able to contribute to the offense for the first time since Week 1, as he had been out with a concussion. The Week 1 starter at tight end was outplayed by rookie Chris Herndon (two catches for 56 yards and a touchdown) in this one, but Sterling's role in the offense should grow as he re-acclimates himself. That growth could be expedited against the Vikings in Week 7 with wide receivers Quincy Enunwa (ankle) and Terrelle Pryor (groin) both landing on the injury report following this win.