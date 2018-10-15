Jets' Neal Sterling: Two catches in return
Sterling caught both of his targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 42-34 win over Indianapolis.
Sterling was able to contribute to the offense for the first time since Week 1, as he had been out with a concussion. The Week 1 starter at tight end was outplayed by rookie Chris Herndon (two catches for 56 yards and a touchdown) in this one, but Sterling's role in the offense should grow as he re-acclimates himself. That growth could be expedited against the Vikings in Week 7 with wide receivers Quincy Enunwa (ankle) and Terrelle Pryor (groin) both landing on the injury report following this win.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...