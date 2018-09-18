Sterling (concussion) is not expected to play in Thursday's game against the Browns, Brian Costello of The New York Post reports.

Sterling did not practice Monday and it appears the tight end is going to remain in concussion protocol for the rest of the short week. In Sterling's likely absence, look for Eric Tomlinson and Chris Herndon to split time as the primary tight end for rookie quarterback Sam Darnold and the Jets' offense.

