Sterling (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Sterling was unable to participate in practice this week due to a concussion suffered during the Jets' Week 2 loss to the Dolphins, so his lack of availability is no surprise. As long as the veteran tight end remains sidelined, Eric Tomlinson and rookie Chris Henderson will split Gang Green's tight end snaps.