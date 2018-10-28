Jets' Neal Sterling: Won't return Sunday
Sterling (head) won't return to Sunday's game versus the Lions.
It appears to be Sterling's second concussion of the season, which could lead to a lengthy absence. If that's the case, Jordan Leggett will work as the No. 2 tight end behind Chris Herndon.
