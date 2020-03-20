Play

Hewitt re-signed with the Jets on Friday on a one-year, $2 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hewitt will rejoin New York's linebacker corps, where he stands to kick off the 2020 campaign as a backup option behind C.J. Mosley (groin) and Avery Williamson (knee). With injury concerns still lingering around both interior starters, however, the 27-year-old could possess some upside as a stash in IDP formats.

