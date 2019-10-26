Hewitt (neck) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

With C.J. Mosley (groin) and Albert McClellan (concussion) already ruled out, the Jets have just one healthy inside linebacker -- Blake Cashman. Expect Gang Green to shift either Tarell Bashman or Harvey Langi to a starting interior role while also possibly activating a player from the practice squad to serve as depth.