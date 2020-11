Hewitt racked up 11 tackles (nine solo) and a tackle for loss in Sunday's 34-28 loss to the Chargers.

Hewitt was one of three Jets defenders to record double-digit tackles as the Chargers dominated time of possession, joining Harvey Langi and Ashtyn Davis. The 27-year-old linebacker has already set a new career high with 85 tackles and still has six games left to build on that total, starting with a Week 12 tilt against Miami.