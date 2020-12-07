Hewitt compiled 12 tackles (nine solo), a sack and a tackle for loss in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Raiders.

Hewitt was the Jets' leading tackler, as the team limited a Vegas running game that struggled without Josh Jacobs (ankle). The secondary didn't hold up its end of the bargain, however, surrendering three passing touchdowns to Derek Carr, including a 46-yarder to Henry Ruggs with five seconds to go. Hewitt has 103 tackles through 12 games and has chipped in a sack in each of the least two.