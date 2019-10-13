Hewitt (stinger) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Dallas, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

It's unclear how Hewitt got banged up, but it's serious enough to force him to miss game time. The injury occurred late in the second quarter, so it's likely that he'll receive more treatment at halftime and try to give it a go in the third quarter. In his stead, look for Albert McClellan to see an increase in snaps.