Jets' Neville Hewitt: Dealing with injury
Hewitt (stinger) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Dallas, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
It's unclear how Hewitt got banged up, but it's serious enough to force him to miss game time. The injury occurred late in the second quarter, so it's likely that he'll receive more treatment at halftime and try to give it a go in the third quarter. In his stead, look for Albert McClellan to see an increase in snaps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Week 6 Injuries: Gurley out; Who's in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Malcolm must-start
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including what to do with...