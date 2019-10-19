Play

Hewitt (neck) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Patriots.

Hewitt returned to last Sunday's win over the Cowboys after suffering the stinger, but he was unable to participate at practice this week. Blake Cashman enters Monday's game as the team's only fully healthy inside linebacker since C.J. Mosley (groin) is questionable and Albert McClellan (concussion) is out.

