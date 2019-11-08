Jets' Neville Hewitt: Doubtful for Week 10
Hewitt (neck/knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Giants.
Hewitt appears to be trending towards a fourth straight absence due to his lingering neck injury. The starting linebacker also dealt with a knee issue during practices this week. With C.J. Mosley (groin) ruled out and Jordan Jenkins (calf) listed as questionable, the Jets' banged up linebacker corps could prove an exploitable weakness Week 10.
