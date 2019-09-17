Hewitt recorded eight tackles (four solo), a sack, a tackle for loss, a pass defensed and a hit on the quarterback in Monday's 23-3 loss to the Browns.

Hewitt held his own nicely, and he should continue to play a major role with fellow linebacker Avery Williamson out for the season with a torn ACL and C.J. Mosley sidelined since the third quarter of Week 1 by a groin injury. The Jets' defense should continue to spend a lot of time out on the field in coming weeks with the team down to its third-string quarterback, giving the likes of Hewitt plenty of opportunities to rack up stats.