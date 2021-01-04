Hewitt racked up seven solo tackles in Sunday's season finale against the Patriots and finishes the year with a team-high 134 tackles.

Hewitt also picked up two sacks as the leader of New York's depleted linebacker corps while blowing his previous high of 75 tackles out of the water. The Jets will likely look to bring back the free agent this offseason to pair Hewitt with C.J. Mosley, who is expected to return after opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. There's room for both players to start at inside linebacker in the Jets' 3-4 scheme.