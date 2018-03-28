Jets' Neville Hewitt: Heading to New York
Hewitt signed a one-year deal with the Jets on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Hewitt has spent the past three seasons with the AFC East-rival Dolphins, with his best season coming in 2016 when he recorded 64 tackles, one sack and a pass defensed. Hewitt could compete with Avery Williamson for the starting middle linebacker role after Demario Davis left for New Orleans in free agency.
