Hewitt signed a one-year deal with the Jets on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hewitt has spent the past three seasons with the AFC East-rival Dolphins, with his best season coming in 2016 when he recorded 64 tackles, one sack and a pass defensed. Hewitt could compete with Avery Williamson for the starting middle linebacker role after Demario Davis left for New Orleans in free agency.

