Hewitt made five tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Patriots.

This is Hewitt's second straight week with a sack. His sack this week came against Tom Brady's backup Jarrett Stidham after Hewitt took down Baker Mayfield, who has been sacked 11 times this year, in Week 2. It'll be tough for Hewitt to keep up this trend since he's already at a career high through three games. His next shot will be after the bye in Week 5 versus the Eagles.