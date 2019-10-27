Hewitt (neck) won't play in Sunday's matchup with Jacksonville.

Hewitt was deemed doubtful to suit up heading into the contest, so this news isn't quite surprising. With C.J. Mosley (groin) and Albert McClellan (concussion) also sidelined, Blake Cashman and James Burgess are the team's only healthy inside linebackers for the game.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories