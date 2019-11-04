Hewitt (neck/knee) is not cleared for contact Monday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Hewitt has missed the last three games due to a neck injury, and he now appears to be dealing with a knee issue. It remains to be seen whether the knee injury is a new development, or something that Hewitt has been nursing since he was injured in Week 6's win over the Cowboys. James Burgess and B.J. Bello will continue to see increased roles on defense as long as Hewitt is unable to retake the field.