Hewitt (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Redskins.

Hewitt has not played since Week 6, as he has been nursing a neck injury. His limited participation at practice all week seems to indicate he is trending in the right direction, but we will not know his status for sure until closer to game time.

