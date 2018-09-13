Jets' Neville Hewitt: Limited in practice Thursday
Hewitt (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Hewitt's ability to practice in limited fashion Thursday is a good sign, given that he was a non-participant earlier this week. It remains to be seen whether the former Dolphin will be healthy enough to suit up against Miami on Sunday, but Hewitt stands to receive some rotational defensive snaps if he does play.
