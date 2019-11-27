Play

Hewitt recorded seven tackles (four solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's 34-3 win over the Raiders.

It was a second-straight solid game for Hewitt. He has made 12 tackles (seven solo) to go with two pass breakups and an interception in two games since returning from a neck injury.

