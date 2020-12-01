Hewitt registered six tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and a 17-yard fumble-recovery return during Sunday's 20-3 loss the Dolphins.
Hewitt was a one-man wrecking crew once again Week 12, notching a sack-forced fumble on Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in the third quarter, and scooping up a Patrick Laird fumble for a sizeable return two Dolphins possessions later. Hewitt has already smashed his previous career high in tackles (75) by reaching 91 with five games still remaining in the regular-season slate. He has 27 starts to his name as a member of the Jets the past three seasons, after starting just seven games for Miami over his first three years in the league.
More News
-
Jets' Neville Hewitt: Climbs to career-best 85 tackles•
-
Jets' Neville Hewitt: Eight tackles in latest loss•
-
Jets' Neville Hewitt: Keeps racking up tackles•
-
Jets' Neville Hewitt: Gets 10 tackles in loss•
-
Jets' Neville Hewitt: Racks up nine tackles in Week 4•
-
Jets' Neville Hewitt: Notches eight stops in loss•