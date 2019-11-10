Play

Hewitt (neck) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Hewitt was tagged as doubtful for this contest, so it's not surprising he's unable to go. Both of the Jets' inside linebacker will be sitting out since C.J. Mosley (groin) is in the midst of an extended absence. Paul Worrilow and James Burgess figure to start in their places Sunday.

