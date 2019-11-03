Hewitt (neck) won't play in Sunday's clash against Miami.

Hewitt came into the game owning a doubtful tag, so his absence isn't quite surprising. The 26-year-old is one of five linebackers dealing with injury, as C.J. Mosely (groin) and Black Cashman (shoulder) are among the scratches. In the wake of the injury bug, James Burgess, B.J. Bello and Frankie Luvu are the only healthy inside linebackers on the roster for the game.

