Jets' Neville Hewitt: Opportunity on tap
Hewitt could play a key role in the Jets' defense with Avery Williamson (knee) having suffered an ACL tear Friday, Matt Stypulkoski of NJ.com reports.
Hewitt filled in as a starter in New York for the final four games of the 2018 season, during which time Darron Lee was serving a suspension. The veteran linebacker will now compete with rookie fifth-round pick Blake Cashman to fill the slot vacated by Williamson. Hewitt has never played a starting role for a full season, so it's possible that he and Cashman each see rotational work.
