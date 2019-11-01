Hewitt (neck) is not expected to suit up against the Dolphins on Sunday, Mike Clay of ESPN.com reports.

Hewitt hasn't practiced in any capacity this week, so his lack of availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. With C.J. Mosley (groin) also out and Blake Cashman (shoulder) nursing a season-ending injury, James Burgess and Brandon Copeland are the likeliest candidates to start at inside linebacker.