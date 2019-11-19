Play

Hewitt made five tackles (three solo) and intercepted a pass in Sunday's win over Washington.

Hewitt returned after missing four games due to a neck injury and didn't miss a beat, intercepting his second pass attempt of the season. The 26-year-old played all 68 snaps on defense and should be good to go moving forward.

