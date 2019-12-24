Play

Hewitt recorded eight tackles (six solo) and one sack in Sunday's 16-10 victory over the Jets.

Hewitt was on the field for 57 of a possible 67 snaps. His season sack total is now up to 3.0 with one more week to play. He will look to carry that momentum in to Sunday's season finale against the Bills.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends