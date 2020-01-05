Hewitt recorded four tackles and a pass defensed in Week 17 against the Bills. He finishes the season with 75 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions.

Thrust into a larger role by season-ending injuries to C.J. Mosley and Avery Williamson, Hewitt showed some promise as a coverage linebacker and set new career highs, in tackles, sacks and interceptions. The 26-year-old inside linebacker picked a great time to have a career season, as he's set to hit unrestricted free agency.