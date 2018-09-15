Jets' Neville Hewitt: Ready for action Sunday
Hewitt (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice and will play Sunday against the Dolphins.
Hewitt didn't practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday, but he's progressed enough to be ready for Week 2. Expect him to stick to a special teams role, where he made one tackle in the season opener against the Lions.
