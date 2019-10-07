Hewitt made 10 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 31-6 loss to the Eagles.

Hewitt has only missed one defensive snap all year, and he has leveraged his increased usage into 30 tackles and a career-best two sacks through four games. The fifth-year pro is on track for his best season yet, as his current career high in tackles is 64 over 16 games.

