Hewitt had eight tackles (five solo) and a half-sack in Sunday's win over the Bills.

Hewitt entered Sunday's having played 15 defensive snaps all season, but at inside linebacker with Darron Lee suspended for the remainder of the season. Hewitt produced well Sunday but would be an extremely risky IDP play going forward given his minimal reps the past two seasons.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

    Week 15's Big Questions

    After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...

  • usatsi-11816619-lamar-jackson-ravens-pregame-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 15 streamers

    Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...

  • golden-tate-eagles.jpg

    Week 15 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...