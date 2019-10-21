Hewitt (neck) is officially inactive for Monday's game against the Patriots, Randy Lange of the team's official site reports.

Hewitt suffered the neck stinger in last week's win of the Cowboys, and was unable to practice leading up to this week's game. Luckily for the Jets, they will get stud C.J. Mosely (groin) back from injury to reinforce the linebacking corps. Expect Blake Cashman to assume the other inside linebacker role next to Mosley for Monday's game with Hewitt sidelined.