Hewitt recorded eight total tackles and an interception in Sunday's 17-16 loss to Buffalo.

Hewitt was on the field for 68 of 69 possible defensive snaps in addition to 11 of 23 snaps on special teams. One game into the new season, the 26-year-old is on pace to demolish his 2018 stat line of 39 total tackles, 268 defensive snaps and 1.5 sacks over 16 games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories