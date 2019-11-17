Play

Hewitt (neck) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Redskins.

Hewitt will take the field for the first time since Week 6 when he suffered a stinger. The fifth-year linebacker is expected to slot in at starting inside linebacker, and he has solid IDP aptitude with 37 tackles (23 solo), two sacks and two pass breakups through five contests.

