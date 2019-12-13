Play

Hewitt had five solo tackles during Thursday's 42-21 loss to the Ravens.

The Jets had minimal success slowing down QB Lamar Jackson and Baltimore's offense, which averaged 7.3 yards per play. Hewitt has been limited as an IDP option of late and is averaging 5.2 tackles despite missing only a handful of defensive snaps over the last five games.

